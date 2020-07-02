Chaos in California as coronavirus cases surge

California took a big step back in reopening its economy on Wednesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters and inside restaurant dining across most of the state for three weeks amid troubling increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations.

The order affects Los Angeles and 18 other counties where nearly three-quarters of the state's roughly 40 million people live. The impacted counties are those seeing the most serious uptick in infections, and include almost all of Southern California, though not San Diego, which is faring better.

"The bottom line is the spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning," Newsom said. To encourage greater adherence to health rules, Newsom also said the state is creating "strike teams" of state regulators to more aggressively go after non-compliant businesses. He also is limiting beach access and imposed statewide changes for religious services - no more singing or chanting - and at gyms, where people now must wear masks while working out.

For the two weeks California's confirmed cases increased 45% to nearly a quarter-million and hospitalizations increased 52% to 5,077.