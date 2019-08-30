Caught on camera: Pakistan cleric instigates crowd for jihad against India

Islamabad: Even as Pakistan continues to get snubbed on all fronts for propagating terrorism and internationalising Kashmir issue, Islamabad is still indulging in its nefarious and diabolic propaganda by openly calling for 'jihad' against India.

In a video that surfaced online, a cleric in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is seen and heard addressing a crowd where he is blatantly calling for jihad or holy war in the wake of India's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"When Muslims anywhere get weakened, jihad becomes obligatory for them. Our Kashmiri brothers, sisters and mothers have been affected... If you don't have the guts to fight (against India), you will keep on getting defeated," the cleric was heard saying in the video.

The cleric also called out Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for not fulfilling the Army's 'duty' of jihad. As he addresses the gathering, the crowd raise slogans like -- 'India ka ek hi illaj, al-jihad al-jihad' (There is only one solution for India and that is jihad).

The call for waging war on India does not end here. Recently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said he lead from the front if 'jihad' was ever formally declared for Kashmir.

Time and again, India has called on Pakistan to take stringent action against terrorists and terror groups operating on its soil.

Pakistan is shocked by the Indian government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.

The international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter, dealing a massive blow to Islamabad.

Strongly condemning the provocative statements made by the Pakistani leadership on Kashmir, India on Thursday urged Pakistan to start behaving like a normal neighbour.

"We are aware that Pakistan uses cross-border terrorism as state policy and each time we have made them aware of our concerns. It is important for them (Pakistan) to now start behaving like a normal neighbour," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in a weekly briefing.

What do normal neighbours do? You don't push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade. This is not something which is happening from Pakistan," he had remarked.