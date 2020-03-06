Cathay Pacific Airways fined 500,000 pounds in UK for customers data breach

The UK's data protection watchdog has fined Cathay Pacific Airways Limited 500,000 pounds for failing to protect the security of its customers personal data.

Between October 2014 and May 2018 Cathay Pacific's computer systems lacked appropriate security measures which led to exposure of personal data of approximately 9.4 million customers worldwide 111,578 of whom were from the UK.

The airline's failure to secure its systems resulted in the unauthorised access to their passengers' personal details including names, passport and identity details, dates of birth, postal and email addresses, phone numbers and historical travel information, said the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on Wednesday.

Cathay Pacific became aware of suspicious activity in March 2018 when its database was subjected to a brute force attack, where numerous passwords or phrases are submitted with the hope of eventually guessing correctly. The incident led Cathay Pacific to employ a cybersecurity firm, and they subsequently reported the incident to the ICO.