Cars instead of altars: ‘I Do’ at Drive-thru in Brazil

For Joao Blank and Erica Blank's first kiss as husband and wife, they didn't lock lips. The couple could only press their face masks together while sitting in the back of a hatchback, where they had just been wed.

A Brazilian notary public hovering outside the car presided over Thursday's ceremony.

The drive-thru marriage perhaps wasn't the romantic vision the Blanks had imagined, but it is one of few possibilities in the era of the new coronavirus.

People have begun turning to this unconventional union at a notary in Santa Cruz, a neighborhood on the western outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, since the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus started battering Brazil. On Thursday alone, 15 couples were married at its drive-thru.

"We're very happy because we didn't think we wedding date would come so soon," said Erica Blank, 24, who works in a pet shop.

"We found out a week ago that we would get married and it was so good!" Rio de Janeiro state is Brazil's second hardest-hit state by the pandemic, with nearly 45,000 people infected, according to the official tally.