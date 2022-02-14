Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans on invoking Emergencies Act: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke the little-used Emergencies Act to give his government extra powers to deal with protesting truckers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Monday.

While the protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of Canada's public health measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theatres, are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.

Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter there than in the US, but Canadians have largely supported them.

The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.

Inspired by the Canadian demonstrations, protests against pandemic restrictions were seen in parts of Europe on Saturday.

