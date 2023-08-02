 Canadian PM Justin Trudeau And Wife Sophie Announce Separation After 18 Years Of Marriage
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau And Wife Sophie Announce Separation After 18 Years Of Marriage

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau And Wife Sophie Announce Separation After 18 Years Of Marriage

Justin Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, were married in late May 2005. They have three children.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Canadian Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie look at each other on stage in Montreal on October 20, 2015 after winning the general elections. |

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced their separation after 18 years of marriage on Wednesday.

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," the PM's office said in a statement.

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week," the statement further stated.

Justin Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Trudeau, 48, a retired Canadian television host, married in 2005 and have three children together -- Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

The PM took to Instagram to inform his followers of the separation on Wednesday.

"After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," Trudeau said in the Instagram post.

Justin Trudeau has served as the prime minister of Canada since 2015.

article-image

