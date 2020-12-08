Canada to receive first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December

Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver the first doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Canada before the end of December, reported Reuters.

According to a report by Reuters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that Canada will get up to 250,000 doses of the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech before the end of December. He said the first shipment could arrive this month, and a further three million doses should be delivered at the start of 2021.

The vaccine is expected to be approved by Health Canada as soon as Thursday. “There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty in terms of which vaccines were going to arrive first ... we wanted not to get people’s hopes up,” he told reporters.

Trudeau had come under criticism from opposition parties for saying Canadians won't be among the first to get a vaccine against COVID-19 because the first doses will likely go to citizens of the countries they are made in.