Not again: Amid coronavirus pandemic, now Canada reports first 'rare strain' of swine flu in humans

Even as the world is battling with the second wave of COVID-19, Canada has reported first rare strain of swine flu in human.

As per the report by AFP, health authorities of Canada reported the country’s first case of a human infected with the H1N2 virus which is a rare strain of swine flu. Before this no case of the strain was found in Canada.

Since 2005 only 27 cases worldwide have been reported of people infected with the H1N2. The strain is different from the commonly found H1N1 starin swine flu virus.