Not again: Amid coronavirus pandemic, now Canada reports first 'rare strain' of swine flu in humans

Even as the world is battling with the second wave of COVID-19, Canada has reported first rare strain of swine flu in human.
As per the report by AFP, health authorities of Canada reported the country’s first case of a human infected with the H1N2 virus which is a rare strain of swine flu. Before this no case of the strain was found in Canada.
Since 2005 only 27 cases worldwide have been reported of people infected with the H1N2. The strain is different from the commonly found H1N1 starin swine flu virus.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 48 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,223,450, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Thursday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 47,997,816 and 1,223,456, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,477,709 and 233,651, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,313,876, while the country's death toll soared to 123,611.
(With inputs from IANS)
