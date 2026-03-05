Canada: 45-Year-Old Critic Of Khalistani Extremism Nancy Grewal Stabbed To Death At Ontario Home | IANS

Ontario (Canada): The murder of a prominent social media influencer, also a well-known Khalistani critic, has shocked Canada's Punjabi diaspora community even as investigators in LaSalle - a town in Windsor-Essex region of Ontario - struggle to trace the culprits.

45-year-old Nancy Grewal was stabbed to death at her residence on March 3. According to reports, emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 9:30 pm with the paramedics from Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services finding Grewal suffering from multiple severe stab wounds. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

"Grewal was a prominent social media influencer and YouTuber in the Punjabi diaspora community. She gained attention for her outspoken commentary on Punjab-related issues, Indian politics, and diaspora matters. She frequently criticised figures and movements associated with Khalistan extremism, including Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of Sikhs for Justice, a proscribed entity," Khalsa Vox reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Grewal accused Pannun and similar activists of being influenced by external forces, defaming Sikh institutions, and promoting division rather than genuine advocacy. She challenged Khalistani narratives publicly, urging critics to address issues directly in India rather than from abroad, and condemned what she saw as the misuse of gurdwaras for separatist propaganda," the report added.

In a statement released on Thursday (India time), the LaSalle Police Service said that investigators are viewing this as an "isolated" incident.

"The LaSalle Police Service continues to investigate a homicide that occurred on Todd Lane just before 9:30 p.m. on March 3, 2026. The victim is Nancy Grewal, 45, of Windsor. The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Grewal. To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident," read the statement issued by the local police service.

Read Also India Welcomes UK Sanctions On Pro-Khalistan Extremist Networks Linked To Babbar Khalsa

Sharing the Detective Sergeant's number, the police authorities appealed that they are also seeking video surveillance from anyone that lives nearby.

Meanwhile, Grewal's death, Khalsa Vox reported on Thursday, has shocked the local Windsor-LaSalle community and online followers, highlighting the risks faced by vocal figures in polarised discussions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)