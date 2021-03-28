Canada: 1 killed, several others injured in stabbing at Vancouver library; suspect arrested

One woman was killed and five others were injured after a man went on a stabbing spree at a public library in Canada’s affluent Vancouver suburb.

According to a report by Reuters, the suspect was taken into custody. “Multiple victims” were stabbed inside and outside the North Vancouver Library. At least six people were rushed to a hospital.

Sgt Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a suspect was in custody. He said the man is in his 20s and has had interactions with police in the past.

“We believe we have the lone suspect in custody... Obviously the question is why did this happen,” police Sgt. Frank Jang was quoted as saying by Reuters.

As per the report, a video of the incident showed a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody. Jang said that there was no report on his condition.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed shock and sadness over the incident. "My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Justin Trudeau tweeted.