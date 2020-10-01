California’s governor signs ban on police chokeholds

The controversial chokehold method for restraining suspects is set to be banned in California after Governor Gavin Newsom signed policing bills, which will also allow independent probes into police shootings.

The five bills introduced by Democrat state Assembly members were signed by the Governor on Wednesday.

According to a Politico news reported, the bill introduced by state Assembly member Kevin McCarty will establish an investigative unit within the Department of Justice to handle probes of officer-involved shootings and lethal force when requested by local law enforcement agencies or district attorneys, Politico news reported.

The second by Mike Gipson prohibits police officers from using carotid restraints or chokeholds, techniques that have been criticised since the May 25 death of George Floyd.