Bye, Bye Blackberry! Classic phones to stop working from today

Was your initial phone a Blackberry? The feeling of nostalgia is unavoidable, as these classic phones are officially saying goodbye. The clock is ticking to give a send-off to your BlackBerry mobile phones as it will no longer function after January 4.

It is upto you, to either abandon or treat the phone as an antique piece from today. As a user, you can no more expect to make calls or drop a SMS from your BlackBerry models.

Blackberry mentioned in a blog post that the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022. The devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and emergency numbers. However, the BlackBerry phones functioing on Android OS will continue to function.

"BlackBerry Android devices will not be impacted by the EOL of infrastructure services unless they are receiving redirected email sent to a BlackBerry hosted email address, or assigned an Enhanced Sim Based License (ESBL) or Identity Based License (IBL). Prior to the EOL date, users of BlackBerry hosted email addresses or using email redirection for these addresses, will need to move to a new email address. If any iOS or Android device, including BlackBerry Android devices, have an ESBL or IBL license assigned, the customer will need to obtain a standard license to cover their use of BlackBerry Enterprise services with that device,” the blog post read.

What about the data storage or leaks?

Calm down, the company stated that it only retains personal information as long as necessary. When the information is no longer necessary or relevant, BlackBerry will delete, destroy, erase, or anonymize the user’s data. You can also send an immediate request to the company to delete the data at privacyoffice@blackberry.com Ontario-based BlackBerry Ltd., formerly known as Research In Motion, stopped creating its own smartphones in 2016. This came up as the Canadian brand opted shifting to a software-only business and licensing its brand and services to TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd., which continued to release devices until its deal ran out in 2020.

