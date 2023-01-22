e-Paper Get App
Buzz Aldrin, second man to land on Moon after Neil Armstrong, gets married for 4th time on 93rd birthday; See Pics

Buzz Aldrin was one of the astronauts on NASA's Apollo 11 spacecraft in 1969 and landed on the Moon approximately 20 minutes after Neil Armstrong on July 20.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
American hero Buzz Aldrin is married for the fourth time. The second man to land on the Moon after Neil Armstrong tied the knot with Anca Faur at the age of 93 on Saturday.

Aldrin announced the news of his marriage with his "long-time love Dr Anca Faur", who is 30 years younger to him.

article-image

"On my 93rd birthday and the day I will be honoured by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my long-time love Dr Anca Faur and I have tied the knot.

"We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers," he tweeted, along with pictures from the Los Angeles wedding.

63-year-old Faur is the executive vice president of Aldrin's company, Buzz Aldrin Ventures. She also has a PhD in chemical engineering.

Aldrin is one of only four people still alive who have set foot on the Moon. He was a fighter pilot in the US Airforce before he became an astronaut.

article-image

