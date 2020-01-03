Building collapse: 2 workers die in Cambodia

Phnom Penh: A building under construction in southern Cambodia collapsed Friday, killing at least two workers and trapping others inside, police said.
The seven-story building in the coastal province of Kep collapsed while about 20 workers were inside.
By nightfall, 17 injured workers had been rescued, said Nguon Samet, deputy police chief for province. Some of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, while other were only slightly hurt.
