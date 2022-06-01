BTS visits White House to meet Biden, discuss anti-Asian racism

Twitter

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS visited the White House on Tuesday to meet US President Joe Biden and talk about anti-Asian hate crimes.

All seven members of the massively popular boy band were dressed in black suits joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the briefing room and discussed racism.

Outside the White House, fans gathered in large numbers to catch of a glimpse of the band members.

Singer Park Ji-min, also known as Jimin, said through a translator that they were "devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes" across the US.

Another member, Suga, asked for tolerance, saying, "It's not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences."

Anti-Asian sentiment has been on the rise in the US and crimes against Asians have been increasing since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

After speaking, the group didn't take any questions and left to meet the President.

"Hate only hides. When good people talk about it and say how bad it is, it goes down," says Biden in a video he shared on Twitter.

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.



I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

The band also took to Twitter to thank the President and shared a photo from the White House.

Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today. We're very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible.🫰💜

#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSatTheWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/PZd8Ox2Kea — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 1, 2022