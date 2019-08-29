BSF and Coast Guard on high alert after inputs of Pak commandos infiltrating Indian Territory

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Coast Guard along with other security agencies are on high alert after inputs suggest that Pakistan trained SSG commandos or terrorists would try to infiltrate into Indian Territory.

Intelligence sources told ANI on Thursday that inputs have been received suggesting Pakistan trained SSG commandos or terrorists would try to enter Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek area using small boats.

Enhanced vigil and patrolling in the area is underway, they said. Security has also been enhanced at the Kandla port in view of these inputs. Sources said Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate through sea route to create communal disturbances or carry out a terrorist attack in Gujarat.