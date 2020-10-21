World

Updated on

Brother fatally shoots his twin

By Agencies

PIC: pixabay

A Florida man fatally shot his twin brother while they were joking around in an SUV, authorities said.

Thomas Parkinson-Freeman, 23, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with manslaughter, according to Pinellas County jail records.

Parkinson-Freeman and his brother, Mathias, were sitting in the parked vehicle at their Gulfport home Sunday evening, according to a police report. Gulfport is located west of St. Petersburg.

The brothers and a friend were talking and joking when Mathias pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his brother, investigators said. Thomas responded by pulling out his own handgun, which fired, striking Mathias in the face, the report said.

