British tourist 'eaten by shark'

London: A British tourist was believed to have been eaten by a shark during a luxury trip to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday while swimming in what was deemed a "safe" lagoon, it was reported on Friday.
The victim, identified as civil servant Richard Martyn Turner, from Edinburgh, was snorkelling by himself in waters off the Reunion Island, a French department in the Indian Ocean, where four sharks were later caught, The Daily Mail reported citing Scottish media reports as saying. The 44-year-old's death was confirmed by judicial sources days after his severed hand and forearm were found in the stomach of a tiger shark, which was at least 13-ft long.
