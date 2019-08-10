British Sikh schoolgirl hits back after being branded as 'terrorist'

London: Branded as a "terrorist" at a London playground, a 10-year-old British Sikh schoolgirl has hit back with a social media message saying greater "exposure and knowledge" should be promoted about the community to "handle racism".

Munsimar Kaur's video message, posted by her father on Twitter, has attracted over 47,000 views already since it was went live on Thursday.

The video shows the young turbaned girl bravely relate the incident, which took place at Plumstead playground in south-east London earlier in the week.