British Sikh choked to death in Thailand hotel

London: A 34-year-old British Sikh man has been choked to death by a drunk Norwegian man after they got into an argument at a hotel in Thailand, according to a media report. Amitpal Singh Bajaj, his wife and two-year-old son were in Thailand for a holiday and were staying in the five-star Centara Grand Hotel in Phuket at the time of the fatal confrontation with Roger Bullman, 53, of Norway, the BBC reported.

On Wednesday, Bajaj told Bullman to keep the noise down as his wife and son tried to sleep, his family was quoted as saying by the report. Bullman then forced his way into their room via the balcony and strangled Bajaj, his family claimed.