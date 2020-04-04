British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to continue in self-isolation due to fever

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will have to stay in extended self-isolation as he gave an update on his health via social media on Friday, which should have marked the end of the stipulated seven-day self-isolation period after his COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

Johnson, 55, said he still has a temperature, one of the symptoms associated with coronavirus, and would therefore have to stay in isolation for longer.

"Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom. "I still have a temperature and so, in accordance with the government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," Johnson said in a new video message.