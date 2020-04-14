British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovers at Chequers with fiancee

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on Monday recuperating from his Covid-19 hospitalisation at his country retreat of Chequers, where he has been joined by his pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds.

Downing Street has said that the prime minister would not be returning to work immediately and will be based at the sprawling 1,000-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, south-east England, for a recovery period on medical advice.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab continues to deputise for Johnson as the UK entered a fourth week in lockdown on Monday and the country's total coronavirus death toll hit 10,612. UK ministers are required by law to review the strict social distancing measures by Thursday.

In a video message issued after his discharge from St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday, Johnson, 55, urged the public to continue to follow the stay-at-home advice in the ongoing "fight we never picked against an enemy we still don't entirely understand".

"I can only imagine how tough it has been to follow the rules on social distancing," he said. "I do believe that your efforts are worth it and are daily proving their worth. we are now making progress in this incredible national battle against coronavirus."

He went on to credit the National Health Service (NHS) doctors and nurses with saving his life because things could have gone "either way" after he had to be shifted to intensive care with breathing difficulties with worsening coronavirus symptoms.

"The NHS has saved my life, no question. It's hard to find the words to express my debt," said Johnson. "We will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together. We will win because our NHS is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country. It is unconquerable. It is powered by love," he added.