British-Pakistani man found guilty of conspiring to kill activist Waqass Goraya

British-Pakistani 'hitman' has been found guilty of plotting to murder a Pakistani dissident in the Netherlands, India Today reported.

A court in London heard Muhammad Gohir Khan was offered £100,000 (about $134,000) to carry out the crime in Rotterdam last year.

However, Khan failed to track his target down, and was apprehended on his return to the United Kingdom.

Now, a jury has pronounced a unanimous guilty verdict of conspiracy to murder and he is set be sentenced in March.

The intended victim, Waqass Goraya, is a renowned social media activist and critic of the government and military of Pakistan, residing in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Alison Morgan said Goraya, who lives with his family in the Netherlands, appeared to have been targeted for speaking out against the Pakistani government and military in satirical social media posts.

Khan was hired by "others who appeared to be based in Pakistan", she told the jury.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:26 PM IST