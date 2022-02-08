British firm rewards employees with free vacation in Spain for working during COVID-19 pandemic

A recruitment firm in Cardiff, United Kingdom is rewarding its staff with an all-paid holiday to thank them for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yolk Recruitment is rewarding its 55 staff members with an all-inclusive break to Tenerife, Spain’s largest Canary Islands, in April. According to BBC, the company is shelling out over 100,000 pounds, which is approximately Rs 1 crore, on the vacation.

As per the company’s post on LinkedIn, they are not just taking the top executives but the entire staff for the vacation. They also added that they might be the first Cardiff-based firm to do so.

“Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife. That's everyone. Not just the top billers or those that played a part in our historic 2021 results, but EVERYONE. Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind on this all-inclusive company holiday. We might be one of the first Cardiff-based companies for such a company-wide (not just target hitters), all expenses paid employee holiday and that's only possible because we strive to be #Bright #Bold #Better in everything we do, internally and externally,” reads the caption of the post on LinkedIn.

See their post on Twitter here:

Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife!

That's everyone. Not just the top billers but EVERYONE.



The 50+ recruiters across our 8 markets

All of our support teams

Our new hires in 2022



Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind #yolkfolk pic.twitter.com/X9El5OPwNw — Yolk Recruitment (@Yolk_Recruit) February 3, 2022

“2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry - we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive,” Chief Commercial Officer Pavan Arora said to the BBC.

According to BBC, Yolk Recruitment started 14 years ago in Cardiff.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:23 PM IST