British Airways pilots call off strike planned for September 27

London [Britain], Sept 19 (ANI): British Airways pilots have called off a strike planned for September 27 over a dispute with the airline on the pay hike.

This comes after the union said that the action taken earlier this month had "demonstrated the anger and resolve of pilots." "It was now time for a period of reflection before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand," CNN quoted the British Airline Pilots Association as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

Pilots are said to be unhappy with the airline's offer of an 11.5 per cent salary increase over three years and want a greater share in its profits.

"BA passengers rightly expect BA and its pilots to resolve their issues without disruption and now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism to be brought to bear," Brian Strutton, the Union's general secretary, said in a statement.

However, the union also maintained that it retains the right to announce further strike dates if British Airways refuses "meaningful new negotiations." Reacting to the development, British Airways said, "We have just received this news.

We are considering the implications and we will give updates in due course." On September 9, British Airways had said that it was forced to cancel all flight operations for two days after it's pilot's union went on a strike. The strike carried out was the first by pilots in the history of the airline.

On August 25, it was reported that after almost 50 years, British Airways pilots will strike for three days in September over pay issues, according to the British Airline Pilots Association.

The protest came after several packages introduced by the union were rejected by British Airways. The three strikes were scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27.