Britain’s Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April, kept his diagnosis a secret: Report

Britain's Prince William had contracted the coronavirus infection back in April at a similar time when his father Prince Charles also tested positive for the virus.
According to a report Reuters, Prince William his diagnosis a secret as he didn't want to alarm the country, The Sun newspaper reported citing Kensington Palace sources. “There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” William was quoted by the newspaper.
As per the report, Prince William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The BBC also confirmed the news from sources late on Sunday, with Kensington Palace and the office of Prince William refusing to comment officially to the news outlet.
Britain's Prince Charles had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 25. The heir to the throne had self-isolated at his residence in Scotland for seven days with mild symptoms.
The UK has crossed the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases as it prepares for a second complete lockdown in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of infections. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the latest stay-at-home rules for England, to take effect from Thursday and last until at least December 2, during a 10 Downing Street briefing on Saturday evening.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)