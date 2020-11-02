Britain’s Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April, kept his diagnosis a secret: Report

Britain's Prince William had contracted the coronavirus infection back in April at a similar time when his father Prince Charles also tested positive for the virus.

According to a report Reuters, Prince William his diagnosis a secret as he didn't want to alarm the country, The Sun newspaper reported citing Kensington Palace sources. “There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” William was quoted by the newspaper.

As per the report, Prince William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The BBC also confirmed the news from sources late on Sunday, with Kensington Palace and the office of Prince William refusing to comment officially to the news outlet.