Britain and EU will not recognise Taliban as new govt in Kabul: Report

The European Union and United Kingdom will not recognise Taliban as the Taliban as the new government of Afghanistan.

"Britain will not recognise Taliban as the new govt in Kabul but must deal with the new realities in Afghanistan and does not want to see the social and economic fabric of the country broken", Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was quoted saying as per Reuters

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said any engagement would be subject to strict conditions and would only be to support the Afghan people.

Washington has taken a similar position, but Russia and China have both indicated a softer stance.

The EU also said it aimed to co-ordinate its contacts with the Taliban through a joint EU presence in Kabul to oversee evacuations and to ensure that a new Afghan government fulfils commitments on issues including security and human rights.

"We have decided to work in a co-ordinated manner... if the security conditions are met," he said at a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Slovenia.

He also said the EU would co-ordinate "strongly" on Afghanistan with the US, G7, G20 and other organisations, and that it would initiate a "regional political platform of co-operation" with the country's neighbours.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 05:57 PM IST