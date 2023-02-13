Britain: Queen Consort Camilla tests Covid-19 positive

The Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen Consort, Camilla, has tested positive for coronavirus. As per an ABC news report, King Charles' wife postponed a visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday.
The palace had cited 'seasonal illness' as the reason behind the cancelled visit. As per the palace, 75-year-old Camilla is fully vaccinated and had contracted the virus somewhere around a year ago.
