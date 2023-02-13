e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBritain: Queen Consort Camilla tests Covid-19 positive

Britain: Queen Consort Camilla tests Covid-19 positive

The palace had cited 'seasonal illness' as the reason behind her recently cancelled visit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Britain: Queen Consort Camilla tests Covid-19 positive | File pic
The Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen Consort, Camilla, has tested positive for coronavirus. As per an ABC news report, King Charles' wife postponed a visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday.

The palace had cited 'seasonal illness' as the reason behind the cancelled visit. As per the palace, 75-year-old Camilla is fully vaccinated and had contracted the virus somewhere around a year ago.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla share Christmas Card, feature picture shot at the Braemar...
article-image

