Bright light in Oz skies

Melbourne: India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 could have passed through the Australian sky as hundreds of people in western Queensland and the Northern Territory contacted local channels and reported seeing a bright light in the sky.

People contacted the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) channel and reported seeing a bright light in the sky, which an astronomer explained could be the Chandrayaan-2.

ABC quoted Shauna Royes who spotted the light over the Julia Creek caravan park in remote north-west Queensland about 7.30 pm (local time) on Monday night.

''We were actually at the caravan park having a bush dinner for not-for-profit organisations, so there were around 160 people, and one of the tourists looked up and said 'look'," the McKinlay Shire councillor said.

"It was quite a bright, unusual light with a tail. It was travelling north-east and we watched it for two or three minutes before it faded out. We had no idea what it was. It was really unusual," the councillor said.

Many took photographs and videos of the mysterious light, sharing photos from Rockhampton in Queensland to Atherton in the far north. Jacob Blunt saw the light near Cape Crawford in the Northern Territory and filmed it.

"Look at it, it is an alien or UFO," he said in the clip. "I thought it was a UFO, so I tried to shoot it with my NERF gun," he later posted on the ABC North-West Facebook page.

By Natasha Chaku