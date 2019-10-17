Brexit deal reached with EU, Boris Johnson calls it a 'great' one

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said that a new "great" Brexit deal has been reached with the European Union (EU).

In a tweet, Johnson said that the UK Parliament should approve the draft withdrawal agreement by Saturday (October 19).

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control -- now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl," the British Prime Minister said.

The agreement was reached during a telephonic conversation between Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Echoing similar sentiments, Juncker said that the new Brexit deal is a "fair and balanced agreement".

" Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is a testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal," he tweeted.

The new Brexit deal comes with just 14 days remaining for the UK to exit the EU. It also comes as Johnson is heading to Brussels for a two-day meeting with the EU leaders.

The ruling Conservative Party has been struggling to finalise a Brexit agreement which has faced opposition and rejection by British lawmakers in the Parliament for the past several months.

Since taking office in July, Johnson has vowed to take his country out of the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.