Brexit deal possible, but difficult: Michel Barnier

Brussels: Michel Barnier, the European Union's (EU) chief negotiator, on Tuesday said that a Brexit deal could still be struck this week despite it becoming "more difficult" to reach an agreement.

Speaking in Luxembourg, Barnier: "An agreement will be more and more difficult but it is still possible this week."

"Reaching an agreement is still possible but obviously any agreement must work for everyone for all of the UK and the whole of the EU... It is high time to turn good intentions into legal text," the BBC quoted EU diplomat as saying.