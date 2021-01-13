US: House of Representatives moves to impeach Donald Trump for the second time

Trump's fiery speech at a rally just before the January 6 riot is at the center of the impeachment charge against him, even as the falsehoods he spread for months about election fraud are still being championed by some Republicans.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, Trump himself is not considering resigning, a source said on Monday citing that "he won't do that" despite the House of Representatives' impending vote on the impeachment resolution.

According to CNN, a senior White House adviser said that "resignation means admitting failure. So, no" adding that the current thinking is the US Senate does not have enough time to convict Trump. So the President can make it to the end of his term without that kind of humiliation.

Vice President Mike Pence had, on Monday, in a letter to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said that he would reject the call to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump.

The outgoing President has been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.

(With inputs from agencies)