Brazil’s first lady tests positive for coronavirus

Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes are the latest high-profile Brazilians to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), president's office announced.

The first lady, 38, "is in good health and will follow all of the established protocols," the president's office said on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

President Bolsonaro tested positive earlier, as did some members of his cabinet.

Pontes said via Twitter he had several symptoms of the disease and begun treatment, and would work remotely from his home.