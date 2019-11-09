Brazil's ex-Prez Lula free from prison after Supreme Court ruling

Lula offered his "eternal gratitude" to his supporters camped outside and vowed that he hasn't been defeated yet.

"I leave here without hate. At the age of 74 my heart only has room for love," Lula said after his release.

Lula was imprisoned in April 2018 after a sentence for corruption and money laundering handed down by the judge Sergio Moro was upheld by an appeal court. His early release was made possible by a Supreme Court decision on Thursday night that determined defendants can remain free until they have exhausted all appeals. That ruling reversed a previous decision that had helped put dozens of powerful politicians and business leaders behind bars.

Meanwhile, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro asked his supporters Saturday "not to give ammunition to the scoundrel," the day after popular leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walked free from jail.

Breaking his silence on the release of his arch-nemesis, Bolsonaro told his Twitter followers: "Lovers of freedom and good, we are a majority. We cannot make mistakes." He added Lula was "momentarily free, but guilty."