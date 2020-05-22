Brazilian President Bolsonaro recommends chloroquine

Brazilian President recommended that chloroquine can be used to treat patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19, which has infected a total of 291,579 people in the country with 18,859 fatalities.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday published a new protocol on treating coronavirus patients that includes the potential use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine when the symptoms are mild, despite the fact that the efficacy of these two anti-malarial drugs has not been proven in the fight against the virus, reports Efe news.

"It's a hopeful sign, as related by many who have used it," said Bolsonaro on Wednesday, a day after his US counterpart, Donald Trump, announced that he will continue taking hydroxychloroquine because he is "curious" about its effects.

The new protocol published in Brazil comes a day after major medical associations refused to advise the use of chloroquine and its derivatives, saying that the evidence about its efficacy in treating COVID-19 was "weak" and that, in addition, its use can result in severe side effects, including possibly fatal cardiac arrhythmias.

Despite the recommendations of medical experts, Bolsonaro said that the "war" being fought against the coronavirus in Brazil, justified his administration's decision to authorize use of the drug.