Brazil Plane Accident: Over 70 People Feared Dead In Aircraft Crash In Sao Paulo; Tragic VIDEO Surfaces

In a tragic incident, a plane en route from Cascavel to Guarulhos crashed in Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday. 70 people are feared dead in the crash.

Initial reports and videos on social media indicated that the aircraft spiraled downward before impact.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

New footage showed Voepass Flight 2283 crashing into homes in Vinhedo, with the number of exact victims still unknown.