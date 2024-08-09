 Brazil Plane Accident: Over 70 People Feared Dead In Aircraft Crash In Sao Paulo; Tragic VIDEO Surfaces
Initial reports and videos on social media indicated that the aircraft spiraled downward before impact. Tragic videos of the tragic aircraft crash in Brazil's Sao Paulo en route from Cascavel to Guarulhos also surfaced on social media.

Updated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 11:23 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a plane en route from Cascavel to Guarulhos crashed in Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday. 70 people are feared dead in the crash.

Initial reports and videos on social media indicated that the aircraft spiraled downward before impact.

New footage showed Voepass Flight 2283 crashing into homes in Vinhedo, with the number of exact victims still unknown.

