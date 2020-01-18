Brazil minister sacked after citing Nazi Goebbels

Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has fired the Culture Minister after a video in which he paraphrased Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany's propaganda chief, sparked an international scandal.

"I announce the withdrawal of Roberto Alvim from the Ministry of Culture of the Government. Although he has apologized it is a sad pronouncement, his permanence became unsustainable," a statement signed by the Bolsonaro said on Friday.

The footage shared on the official social media channel on Thursday featured Alvim promoting the National Arts Award using adjectives and phrases coined by Goebbels to promote German culture, reports Efe news.