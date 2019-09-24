Brazil levies USD 8.7 million in fines over fires

Brasilia: Brazil's defense minister said on Monday 63 people were arrested and issued fines amounting to USD 8.7 million after the military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.
The announcement came as President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly.
