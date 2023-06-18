Brazil: Devastating Cyclone Leaves 11 Dead, 20 Missing In Southern State Of Rio Grande Do Sul; Visuals Surface

Flooding in southern Brazil | Twitter

At least 11 people have died as a result of an extratropical cyclone that hit Southern Brazil on Friday, according to authorities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. As per a press release, the government of Rio Grande do Sul stated that 20 more people had gone missing as a result of the storm's torrential rains and that helicopter searches are currently being conducted in flooded neighbourhoods.

11 people were killed, 20 more were missing as a result of flooding in Brazil – The Guardian. An extratropical cyclone has moved to the south of the country. Evacuation is carried out in 41 municipalities, including due to the threat of a landslide.#Brazil #News pic.twitter.com/kgLRjKpMF6 — Sasha White (@rusashanews) June 18, 2023

The town of Caraa, which has a population of about 8,000, was one of the worst affected along the path of the hurricane. Eduardo Leite, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, visited the area and said that he is strongly concerned about the situation in Caraa and that it is crucial that the key damaged areas are rapidly mapped and the people who need support identified.

Read Also Insurance Regulator Wants Claims Of People Affected By Cyclone Biparjoy To Be Settled Quickly

Primary objective to safeguard people

Maquine, a municipality on the east coast, has received about a foot of rain as of Friday night, according to officials. Many locals in the affected areas have sought refuge in their towns' outdoor sports facilities. In numerous locations, there is a risk of landslides, according to the authorities.

Resultado da passagem do ciclone pelo Bairro Santo André em São Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul. 16/06/23. pic.twitter.com/aaAWth2WYH — Fabrício Barbosa (@antroposteo4) June 16, 2023

According to Leite, authorities have performed 2,400 rescues in the previous two days. He stated that their primary goal at this time is to safeguard and save the lives of people. The authorities are finding missing people, saving the stranded and helping families in every way possible.

Brazil frequently experiences fatal flooding, which has wreaked havoc for decades.