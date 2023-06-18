Brazil: Devastating Cyclone Leaves 11 Dead, 20 Missing In Southern State Of Rio Grande Do Sul; Visuals Surface

At least 11 people have died as a result of an extratropical cyclone that hit Southern Brazil on Friday, according to authorities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. As per a press release, the government of Rio Grande do Sul stated that 20 more people had gone missing as a result of the storm's torrential rains and that helicopter searches are currently being conducted in flooded neighbourhoods.
The town of Caraa, which has a population of about 8,000, was one of the worst affected along the path of the hurricane. Eduardo Leite, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, visited the area and said that he is strongly concerned about the situation in Caraa and that it is crucial that the key damaged areas are rapidly mapped and the people who need support identified.
Primary objective to safeguard people
Maquine, a municipality on the east coast, has received about a foot of rain as of Friday night, according to officials. Many locals in the affected areas have sought refuge in their towns' outdoor sports facilities. In numerous locations, there is a risk of landslides, according to the authorities.
According to Leite, authorities have performed 2,400 rescues in the previous two days. He stated that their primary goal at this time is to safeguard and save the lives of people. The authorities are finding missing people, saving the stranded and helping families in every way possible.
Brazil frequently experiences fatal flooding, which has wreaked havoc for decades.
