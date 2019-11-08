Brazil court ruling could free jailed ex-President Luiz Lula

Brasilia: Brazil's top court has voted to overturn a rule about the jailing of criminals, a change which could lead to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva being freed from custody, it was reported on Friday.

Justices voted to reinterpret the country's penal code in a six-five vote issued on Thursday, that overturns a three-year-old rule which mandated immediate prison time for convicted criminals after they lost their first appeal, the BBC reported.

Chief Justice Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli, who cast the deciding vote, said releases would be made on a case-by-case basis.