 Brazil Aircraft Crash: All 61 Onboard Voepass Airline Plane Killed In Impact In Sao Paulo; Tragic Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBrazil Aircraft Crash: All 61 Onboard Voepass Airline Plane Killed In Impact In Sao Paulo; Tragic Video Surfaces

Brazil Aircraft Crash: All 61 Onboard Voepass Airline Plane Killed In Impact In Sao Paulo; Tragic Video Surfaces

Previously, it was believed 62 people had perished on board the aeroplane that went down but the airline later updated the death toll to 61.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
Brazil Plane Crash: All 61 Onboard Killed In Sao Paulo Aircraft Mishap; Tragic Video Surfaces |

Sao Paulo: A plane carrying 61 people crashed near Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday, killing all on board, Brazilian regional airline Voepass has said in a statement.

The aircraft crashed in Vinhedo in Sao Paulo state and reportedly fell into a residential area. Officials said that one home in the local condominium complex has been damaged. However, none of the residents were hurt.

FPJ Shorts
Inside Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Couple Poses With Family In UNSEEN Pics
Inside Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya's Engagement: Couple Poses With Family In UNSEEN Pics
'Sheikh Hasina Has Not Applied For Political Asylum Anywhere': Ex-Bangladesh PM's Son Sajeeb Wazed On Reports Of Visa Revocation
'Sheikh Hasina Has Not Applied For Political Asylum Anywhere': Ex-Bangladesh PM's Son Sajeeb Wazed On Reports Of Visa Revocation
GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone
GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone
Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad
Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad

The small twin-engine plane had taken off from the city of Cascavel in the southern Brazilian state of Parana, headed for the international airport in Sao Paulo, the BBC reported. Previously, it was believed 62 people had perished on board the aeroplane that went down but the airline later updated the death toll to 61.

Airline Issues Statement

"The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board Flight 2283 died at the scene," Voepass said in a statement. According to the airline, there were 57 passengers on board and four crew members. "At this time, Voepass Linhas Aereas prioritises providing unrestricted assistance to the families of the victims and effectively collaborating with the authorities to investigate the causes of the accident," it added.

The maker of the aeroplane that crashed, ATR, has said its specialists are fully engaged to support the investigation into what caused the crash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sheikh Hasina Has Not Applied For Political Asylum Anywhere': Ex-Bangladesh PM's Son Sajeeb Wazed...

'Sheikh Hasina Has Not Applied For Political Asylum Anywhere': Ex-Bangladesh PM's Son Sajeeb Wazed...

Brazil Aircraft Crash: All 61 Onboard Voepass Airline Plane Killed In Impact In Sao Paulo; Tragic...

Brazil Aircraft Crash: All 61 Onboard Voepass Airline Plane Killed In Impact In Sao Paulo; Tragic...

Brazil Plane Accident: Over 70 People Feared Dead In Aircraft Crash In Sao Paulo; Tragic VIDEO...

Brazil Plane Accident: Over 70 People Feared Dead In Aircraft Crash In Sao Paulo; Tragic VIDEO...

Majulah Singapura! PM Lawrence Wong Speaks Of 'Agility, Foresight And Gumption' In His First...

Majulah Singapura! PM Lawrence Wong Speaks Of 'Agility, Foresight And Gumption' In His First...

Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'

Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Intends to 'Deepen Relations'