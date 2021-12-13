Brazil: 7 dead, thousands displaced after heavy rains hit Bahia state

Brazil: At least seven people were killed and thousands displaced after heavy rains hit the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia, the regional Civil Defence has reported.

The rains, caused by an extratropical cyclone, were localised in the southern region of Bahia last week, intensifying on Saturday, leaving parts of the area flooded and causing material damage.

According to the Civil Defence, there were about 30 municipalities affected by the rains, which so far have left seven people dead, 175 injured and thousands displaced, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rainstorms left several towns and rural areas completely isolated, making it difficult for relief teams to reach them. On Sunday, more than 200 military firefighters rescued people in affected communities with the support of two helicopters.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Governor of Bahia, Rui Falcao went to the area on Sunday and promised reconstruction aid.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:50 AM IST