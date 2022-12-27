Brain-eating amoeba kills South Korean man, succumbs to infection: Here's what you need to know

Photo: CDC |

Seoul: Amid the ongoing COVID outbreak worldwide, a man in South Korea died on Dec 21 after getting infected by a strange brain-eating amoeba. This incident is the first known infection from the meningoencephalitis (meningitis) disease in South Korea.

Naegleria fowleri is the amoeba (single-cell living organism) which is the reason behind the infection.

According to a report in NDTV, the man was aged around 50 years. He had travelled back to South Korea after staying in Thailand for a couple of weeks. He was admitted to a hospital after facing health issues, eventually died during his treatment.

All you need to know about Naegleria fowleri:

If you've ever heard of the brain-eating amoeba, then must be knowing how dangerous it can be. This single-celled organism is responsible for meningitis disease, which is a serious infection of the brain.

Symptoms of meningitis include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. As the disease progresses, patients may experience seizures, coma, and death typically within a week of infection as stated in a report of NDTV.

The single-cell organism originates from the United States of America. It resides usually in soil and warm fresh water, such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It infects a person after entering the body through nasal cavity, then travels to the brain, where it begins to attack the tissue.

Although it is rare, this disease is almost always fatal. In fact, of the 152 known cases in the United States, only four people have survived after its first case was detected back in 1962.

The disease has a death rate of over 97 percent.