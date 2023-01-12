Born-Alive Act: Democrats slam Republicans for 'extreme' legislation requiring care for babies born during failed abortion

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also criticised the Born-Alive Act. |

Senior Democratic politicians criticised the Republicans who supported the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Twitter shortly after the House passed it, which mandates that doctors give care for infants born alive after a botched abortion.

Among others who responded were former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democrats slam 'extreme' legislation

Pelosi, taking to Twitter on Wednesday, wrote: "Today, instead of joining Democrats to condemn all political violence, [House Republicans] chose to push their extreme anti-choice agenda."

"Democrats believe everyone deserves the freedom to access reproductive health services – without fear of violence, intimidation or harassment," she added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, responding on the passing of the act, said: "The MAGA Republican-controlled House is putting on display their extreme views on women’s health with legislation that does not even have the support of the American people."

Vice President Kamala Harris also voiced her opinion.

"House Republicans passed an extreme bill today that will further jeopardize the right to reproductive health care in our country," Harris tweeted. "This is yet another attempt by Republican legislators to control women's bodies.

What does the legislation say?

Any child born alive after an abortion attempt or who survives the abortion is a "legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States," according to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

The infant would need to be kept alive by doctors and medical practitioners like a "reasonably careful and conscientious healthcare practitioner would render to any other child born alive," according to the law. Transporting a newborn born at an abortion facility without sufficient medical resources would be the child's responsibility.

Denying patients medical attention is already against the law for medical professionals.

On Wednesday, almost every Democrat in the House voted against the bill, which eventually passed 220-210.