Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after recovering from COVID-19

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday (local time) returned to his official residence, 10 Downing Street, after spending two weeks recovering from novel coronavirus.

According to British media reports, Johnson went to his normal schedule following his treatment at a London hospital, as UK registered 413 new deaths due to COVID-19, which is the lowest increase in daily fatalities since March 31. The death toll currently stands at 20,732.

"There are encouraging signs of progress, but we will not adjust our social distancing measures until our five tests are met -- that the daily death rate falls sustainably and consistently.