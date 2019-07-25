Boris Johnson: I will make Britain great again

London: Defiant Boris Johnson chanelled Donald Trump today as he promised to make Britain the 'greatest country on Earth' on his debut in the House of Commons. The new PM was cheered to the rafters by Tories as he took to his feet in the chamber for the first time, telling MPs he was determined to honour his 'do or die' promise to secure Brexit by the end of October. Going on the attack after his unprecedented bloodbath of 17 Cabinet ministers overnight, Mr Johnson warned that the Irish border backstop must be scrapped altogether, saying 'a time limit is not enough'.

He urged the EU to 'rethink' its refusal to make more concessions in the negotiations - threatening to withhold the £39billion divorce bill unless the UK gets a better deal. He said the UK was 'better prepared' than many thought for No Deal, but confirmed Michael Gove will be tasked with finalising contingencies in case they are needed. In a limited olive branch to Brussels, Mr Johnson did say he would unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU citizens already in the UK to stay after the country leaves the bloc.

In a typically flamboyant and upbeat performance, Mr Johnson echoed Mr Trump's 'make America great again' slogan by insisting his policies would make Britain the 'greatest country in the world' within 30 years. He admitted he was not expecting to stay in No10 that long. But Mr Johnson faced a grilling from Remainer MPs from across parties, including some of the ministers he brutally sacked on becoming PM last night. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - confronting Mr Johnson across the despatch box for the first time - accused him of 'hastily throwing together a hard Right Cabinet'. The premier hit back by taunting Mr Corbyn that he had been 'brainwashed' and was now a 'Remainer'. 'We are on the side of the people who voted so overwhelmingly for Brexit,' he said.