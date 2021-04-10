Bon Voyage! All-civilian spacecraft crew ready to take off into outer space

Washington: Several hundreds of people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travellers are getting ready to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch.

The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space for several minutes.

Glenn King is the director of spaceflight training at the National Aerospace Training and Research Centre, Pennsylvania. Nearly 400 future Virgin Galactic passengers trained for outer space voyage. "The oldest person I trained was 88 years old," King said. The training program lasts two days -- a morning of classroom instruction and tests in a centrifuge.