Blast at Russian military base: 2 dead, 4 injured

Moscow: At least two people were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a military base in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region on Thursday, country's Defence Ministry said.

"During tests of a liquid propulsion system, an explosion occurred and the product ignited. As a result of the accident, six representatives of the Defense Ministry and the developer enterprise were injured. Two specialists died from injuries,"

Sputnik quoted the ministry as saying. The Ministry added that there had been no emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere as a result of the incident, adding that the radiation background is normal.