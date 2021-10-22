Black Day to be observed in Netherlands to mark Pakistan's invasion of Jammu & Kashmir in 1947

The Hague: In solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a Black Day will be observed and protest held in Netherlands on Friday near the Pakistani embassy against the invasion of Jammu and Kashmir nearly over 70 years back, said Committee Black Day 22 October 1947 in a press release.

"The protest will take place on 22 October 2021 at 10 30 am in front of The Peace Palace, Carniegieplein 2 2517 KJ, The Hague, Pakistani refugees, Bangladeshi, Afghani and HR supports will walk towards the Pakistani Embassy Amaliastraat 8, 2514 JC The Hague, and protest minorities heavily prosecuted in Pakistan," the committee said.

It further said that Pakistan had "invaded Kashmir" on October 22, 1947, and brought in its wake horrifying stories of "mass plunder and vandalism".

"On this Black Day, we come forward to raise awareness about the sentiments of human rights against minorities," the release stated.

Pressing on the urgent need to headline the issue, the Committee said that the minorities need to be protected from various harsh human rights abuses.

Over 70 years back on October 22, 1947 after two months of India's independence when Pakistan had invaded Kashmir, thousands of men, women and children were killed while the raiders carried out a siege of the then bustling town of Baramulla, Committee Black Day 22 October 1947 Netherlands stated in a press release.

With ANI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:38 PM IST