Bizzare! Pet dog shoots and kills man in US

Representational Image | Pixabay

Over the weekend, a dog in the United States accidentally discharged a gun that was left on the backseat of a pickup truck after stepping on it, according to police. The dog shot and killed the man.

According to Kansas police, the victim was struck in the back while he and the pet were out hunting on Saturday. The victim was seated in the front passenger seat of the truck.

Dog stepped on the rifle

A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge. The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene," the Sumner County Sheriff's office said.

"The investigation is ongoing, but the preliminary investigation shows it to be a hunting related accident," the sheriff's office added in a separate statement.

There are more fire arms than people in US

In the United States, where there are sadly more firearms than people, accidental shootings happen frequently. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 2021, there were more than 500 fatal firearm accidents.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)